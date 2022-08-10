Agniveer recruitment for females from Nov 1-3 in Bengaluru; Here's how to apply
- Check eligibility and registration guidelines for the recruitment rally of women as Agniveers in Bengaluru from November 1 to 3.
The army recruitment rally for women under the Agnipath scheme for general duty in corps of military police will be held from November 1 to 3 at Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, a notification from the Defence ministry said.
Female candidates belonging to Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Mahe will be eligible for the recruitment rally, and the rally can be cancelled or postponed at any time without giving any reason, the notification read.
Eligibility standards
Eligible candidates should be 17.5 to 23 years old, with height of 162 centimetres. Candidates need to have passed class 10/Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject.
Candidates with valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving license will be given preference for driver requirements, the statement said.
Registrations have been open from August 9 and will close on September 7.
Here is how to get yourself registered:
Log in to www.joinindianarmy.nic.in to check your eligibility status (here) and create a profile. You will need to provide details such as state, district, date of birth, marital status, gender, qualification etc.
If you are eligible, a profile will be created successfully. Candidates will need to login between October 12 to 31 to get an admit card which they have to carry to the rally site.
Candidates will be tested for physical fitness with a 1.6 kilometre run, long jump (10 feet) and high jump (3 feet). Candidates will also have to undergo medical tests to rule out disabilities and pregnancy, in which case, they will be disqualified. Any candidate having undergone gender reassignment surgery will be declared ‘unfit’, the statement added. Aspirants with body tattoos may also be barred from further selection.
A written test called the Common Entrance Examination (CEE), will be conducted on site. Agniveer aspirants would need to carry these documents to the venue: a vaccination certificate, admit card, photograph (passport size), education and domicile certificates, Aadhaar card, PAN card, religion/caste/class certificates, character certificates, among others.
Meanwhile, the Agniveer recruitment rally for males from 14 districts in Karnataka has commenced in Hassan on Wednesday. It is set to continue till August 27.
There were 27,152 applicants, the Defence spokesperson for Bengaluru said.
