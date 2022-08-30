Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, police's appeal to Bengaluru: 'Let brotherhood...'

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bengaluru, cops were seen taking out a parade on Monday in the city to instill confidence among citizens on law-and-order maintenance during the festival. The police have also requested citizens to celebrate the festival in a peaceful manner and not to indulge in any communal tensions.

Along with the police, other special forces that are deployed for the Ganesh Chaturthi events across the city participated in the grand parade which took place in JJ Nagar police limits of the city. Laxman B. Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police(west) took to social media and wrote: “In the backdrop of Ganesha festival, in JJ Nagar along with Special Forces, paraded police supremacy and instilled confidence among masses. @BlrCityPolice. Let brotherhood spread, let friendship grow, let spirituality spread, let peace prevail in the city. (sic)"

The police have already deployed a huge force in the city to not let any disturbance occur during the festival celebrations. They have also asked citizens to complain by calling the police control room, if any illegal activity is observed during the festival.

Along with the police department, the fire department and SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) have even arranged firefighting mechanisms at various locations in the city. The CCTV Cameras, cranes, barricades and other logistics are being arranged for smooth festival celebrations. The civic body is closely working with the BESCOM(Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) teams to avoid any power related accidents during the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi would be celebrated on Wednesday across the state. The Karnataka government has even banned the sale of meat and slaughtering of animals on the occasion.