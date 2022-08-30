Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, police's appeal to Bengaluru: 'Let brotherhood...'
The CCTV Cameras, cranes, barricades and other logistics are being arranged for smooth festival celebrations.
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bengaluru, cops were seen taking out a parade on Monday in the city to instill confidence among citizens on law-and-order maintenance during the festival. The police have also requested citizens to celebrate the festival in a peaceful manner and not to indulge in any communal tensions.
Along with the police, other special forces that are deployed for the Ganesh Chaturthi events across the city participated in the grand parade which took place in JJ Nagar police limits of the city. Laxman B. Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police(west) took to social media and wrote: “In the backdrop of Ganesha festival, in JJ Nagar along with Special Forces, paraded police supremacy and instilled confidence among masses. @BlrCityPolice. Let brotherhood spread, let friendship grow, let spirituality spread, let peace prevail in the city. (sic)"
The police have already deployed a huge force in the city to not let any disturbance occur during the festival celebrations. They have also asked citizens to complain by calling the police control room, if any illegal activity is observed during the festival.
Along with the police department, the fire department and SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) have even arranged firefighting mechanisms at various locations in the city. The CCTV Cameras, cranes, barricades and other logistics are being arranged for smooth festival celebrations. The civic body is closely working with the BESCOM(Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) teams to avoid any power related accidents during the festival.
Ganesh Chaturthi would be celebrated on Wednesday across the state. The Karnataka government has even banned the sale of meat and slaughtering of animals on the occasion.
Rajasthan lawyer, 47, dies by suicide; family accuses police of harassment
A 47-year-old lawyer in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district died by suicide on Monday, prompting his family and the district's lawyers to blame local police officers for the death. They said the police had been harassing the lawyer over a campaign that he launched this year against drug peddling in the area. Lawyers in the district's Anupgarh have also gone on strike to pressure the administration.
Jathedar backs nihangs booked for disrupting Christian event in Amritsar
A day after nihangs were booked for disrupting an event organised by Christian missionaries at Daduana village in Amritsar district, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday said the case against them should be cancelled as they were only opposing forced religious conversion. The case was registered under Sections 295, 296, 427, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at Jandiala Guru police station on Monday.
Centre to decide whether two Bengal blasts to be probed by NIA: Calcutta HC
The Calcutta high court on Tuesday ruled that the Centre should decide whether two bomb blasts that took place in Bengal's South 24 Parganas and Malda districts earlier this year should be probed by the National Investigation Agency. A Calcutta high court lawyer, Anindya Sundar Das, filed separate petitions seeking NIA probe into the incidents. There was no reaction from the state government till Tuesday afternoon.
Sukhbir skips Punjab Police SIT summons, appears in Zira court
Former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday skipped the summons sent to him by the Punjab Police special investigation team to appear for questioning in the Kotkapura firing case, citing his appearance in Ferozepur district's Zira court in connection with a case registered for blocking a highway.
BJP is 'baccha chor' party: Manish Sisodia slams Centre in Delhi assembly
Amid the ongoing tussle over corruption allegations, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party for raising baseless questions against the AAP government in Delhi. During a special session of the Delhi assembly, Sisodia said that false news was planted that property papers were found from his bank locker during a CBI search.
