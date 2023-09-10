‘Aim is to defeat Congress’: Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on BJP - JDS alliance

Former chief minister of Karnataka and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that the aim of the party is to defeat Congress party in upcoming elections. He also refuted the speculations about divisions in the JDS and said that all the 19 MLAs are together. ‘Aim is to defeat Congress’: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy on BJP - JDS alliance

Also Read - Janata Dal (Secular) proved they are 'B-team' of BJP': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Speaking to the reporters on Sunday, Kumaraswamy said, “It is too early to discuss seat sharing prospects. Our aim is exposing the corrupt Congress government and defeat them in upcoming elections. Therefore, there are no internal issues in our party and all 19 MLAs are together. Even if an issue arises, we know how to solve it.”

After former CM and BJP leader Yediyurappa said that the JDS is interested to join the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), it was speculated that the BJP and JDS are going to contest together in the general elections where JDS will contest from three to four Parliament seats out of 28. However, there is no official announcement from the JDS.

"So far, JDS has not made any final decisions yet. We are waiting, and discussions are going on," Kumaraswamy told ANI.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slammed the JDS party and called it a B team of the BJP. "I had called JD(S) as BJP's B-team; it is getting proven now. JD(S) people used to get angry at me when I called them B-team. They have also named themselves secular -- Janata Dal (secular) -- but have joined hands with the communal party," said Siddaramaiah on Sunday.