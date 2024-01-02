Air India's new Airbus A350 to connect Bengaluru to major cities from Jan 22

Days after announcing direct flights connecting Karnataka capital Bengaluru to holy city Ayodhya, Air India announced the launch of domestic services with its brand new Airbus 350 flights, which come as a treat for flyers for the new year. The carrier on Monday said it will commence operations across major metropolitan cities in India with the Airbus 350 on January 22, the day of the much anticipated inauguration of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya. Air India's first Airbus A350-900 (VT-JRA).(ANI)

The Airbus 350 is known for its comfort and high-end technology. Initially, the A350 is set to connect Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, for which bookings have been opened by the airline.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

READ | Air India Express announces direct flights from Ayodhya to Bengaluru, Kolkata from Jan 17

Here is the flight schedule commencing on January 22:

Flight number AI589: Will run across a roundabout route, from Bengaluru to Mumbai, Mumbai to Chennai, and then Chennai to Bengaluru on all days of the week except Tuesdays. Flight number AI587: Will also start its journey from Bengaluru, fly to Chennai, then to Hyderabad and back to Bengaluru, for all days except Tuesdays. Flight number AI868, AI869: Connects Bengaluru to Delhi and vice versa, respectively, only on Tuesdays.

READ | Kochi-Bengaluru flight receives bomb threat, passengers offloaded

The A350's come with a three-class cabin configuration, including 28 private Business class suites with flat beds, 24 Premium Economy class seats offering extra legroom and additional amenities, and 264 Economy class seats.

The airline recently underwent a big-scale rebrand, which included new uniforms for its pilots and cabin crew, designed by well-known fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

(With inputs from ANI)