close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Air India Express announces direct flights from Ayodhya to Bengaluru, Kolkata from Jan 17

Air India Express announces direct flights from Ayodhya to Bengaluru, Kolkata from Jan 17

ByYamini C S
Dec 30, 2023 04:48 PM IST

Air India Express to start direct flights connecting Ayodhya with Bengaluru and Kolkata from January 17.

In good news for flyers, Air India Express has announced direct flights between Ayodhya, Bengaluru as well as Kolkata from January 17. Mass and public transport between the holy city and various others in India is being established across mediums rapidly ahead of the much anticipated Lord Shri Ram temple's consecration ceremony on January 22.

The airline had recently also announced the launch of direct flights between Ayodhya and Delhi. (Representative Image)
The airline had recently also announced the launch of direct flights between Ayodhya and Delhi. (Representative Image)

The airline had recently also announced the launch of direct flights between Ayodhya and Delhi.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ | Bengaluru: 250 passengers fume after 14 hr delay in Mumbai-bound flight - Report

“Flights on the Bengaluru-Ayodhya and Kolkata-Ayodhya routes will be launched on January 17. The carrier will operate its inaugural flights between Ayodhya and Delhi on Saturday, alongside the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham,” A press release from the airline said.

Air India Express Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Ankur Garg, spoke to news agency PTI about the launch of the additional flights, and said, “As pivotal hubs in our network, Bengaluru and Kolkata will serve as gateways to Ayodhya, providing pilgrims from South India and Eastern India with convenient one-stop itineraries.”

ALSO READ | Akasa Air to launch daily flights between Bengaluru and Port Blair via Chennai from December 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the temple town on Saturday morning to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport there, aprat from which he also launched the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station, flagged off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains, and inaugurated developmental projects worth 15,700 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out