Air India Express announces direct flights from Ayodhya to Bengaluru, Kolkata from Jan 17

In good news for flyers, Air India Express has announced direct flights between Ayodhya, Bengaluru as well as Kolkata from January 17. Mass and public transport between the holy city and various others in India is being established across mediums rapidly ahead of the much anticipated Lord Shri Ram temple's consecration ceremony on January 22. The airline had recently also announced the launch of direct flights between Ayodhya and Delhi.

The airline had recently also announced the launch of direct flights between Ayodhya and Delhi.

“Flights on the Bengaluru-Ayodhya and Kolkata-Ayodhya routes will be launched on January 17. The carrier will operate its inaugural flights between Ayodhya and Delhi on Saturday, alongside the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham,” A press release from the airline said.

Air India Express Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Ankur Garg, spoke to news agency PTI about the launch of the additional flights, and said, “As pivotal hubs in our network, Bengaluru and Kolkata will serve as gateways to Ayodhya, providing pilgrims from South India and Eastern India with convenient one-stop itineraries.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the temple town on Saturday morning to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport there, aprat from which he also launched the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station, flagged off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains, and inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹15,700 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)