Akasa Air to launch daily flights between Bengaluru and Port Blair via Chennai from December 15

Private carrier Akasa Air said it is launching daily flight services between Karnataka capital Bengaluru and Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, from December 15 onwards. This flight will transit through Chennai, the airline said in a press release dated Wednesday. This additional flight will help in boosting connectivity between the tourist hub and the two major metropolitan cities, the company said.(REUTERS)

This will be Akasa Air's 17th domestic destination. There will be no change in aircraft at Chennai and this additional flight will help in boosting connectivity between the tourist hub and the two major metropolitan cities, the company said.

Here is the schedule of the new daily flights:

Flight number QP 1485 has been assigned to fly from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 6 am and reach Tamil Nadu capital Chennai at around 7:05 am. It will depart from Chennai at 7:45 am and arrive at Port Blair at 9:55 am. Flight number QP 1486 will then depart from Port Blair at 10:35 am and reach Chennai at 1 pm, and take off for Bengaluru city at 1:35 pm and reach at 2:50 pm.

"The start of operations in the Andamans is yet another step towards our continuous efforts in network expansion. Port Blair offers breath-taking natural beauty and is an attractive tourist destination with strong air travel demand. We are certain that our warm and efficient customer experience, reliable service and affordable fares will enable more consumers to visit and explore the island,” Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said.

The airline was launched in August 2022 and connects 16 cities across India, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

“The tropical island of Port Blair is a popular tourist destination and Akasa Air’s foray into the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is testament to the airline’s commitment to strengthen its operations across the country, allowing travellers more options to connect between cities and fly to an increasing number of destinations,” the press release stated.