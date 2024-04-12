‘All communities support Congress party’: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday highlighted the importance of policies that benefit livelihoods over emotional appeals, asserting that the Congress party works for the welfare of all communities, including the Vokkaligas. Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Speaking to reporters at his residence, Shivakumar said, "People are smart and they will support a party that helps their livelihood. The Congress party is helping all communities including Vokkaligas. People will support a party that is good for them, the state and the country. They look at livelihood and not emotions".

Asked why Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji was being dragged into politics, he said, "I have not said that Swamiji has to respond. I only spoke about Kumaraswamy taking the same people who brought down his government. Everyone needs Swamiji's blessings. Our minister Cheluvarayaswamy also had taken some of the Vokkaliga leaders to the Swamiji to seek his blessings. I am not politicising the issue, I only said that Swamiji needs to be respected," Shivakumar said.

On Yediyurappa's statement of Congress not seeking votes because of the Central leadership, Shivakumar said, "Modi did not seek for himself when he came to Shivamogga. He asked on behalf of the candidate. Does that mean that Modi doesn't believe in himself?"

He criticized Yediyurappa for diverting attention from issues like tax devolution, drought relief, and MGNREGA man-days.

Regarding Yediyurappa's remark equating a vote for Congress with terrorism, Shivakumar deferred to the election commission for a response. Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting of votes on June 4.

(ANI)