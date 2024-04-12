Pralhad Joshi visits Lingayat mutts to get support of seers

With the confirmation of Dingaleshwar, an influential Lingayat seer, contesting against him, Union minister and Hubballi-Dharwad BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) candidate Pralhad Joshi has stared visiting Lingayat mutts and Hindu temples, aiming to garner support from Lingayat seers and dissuade them from siding with his opponent, according to people familiar with the matter Amid resistance from over 200 seers supporting Dingaleshwar, Joshi sought support from prominent mutts (File photo)

On Thursday, Balehonnur Mutt’s seer Someshwar Shivacharya said, “The administrator of our mutt informed me about Joshi’s visit on Thursday. We welcomed him traditionally, and he appealed to me not to withdraw my support. I blessed him as per rituals, but did not commit to his request.”It is the most influential mutt in north Karnataka. Joshi’s visit marked his return to the Mutt after after nearly a decade.

Amid resistance from over 200 seers supporting Dingaleshwar, Joshi sought support from prominent mutts such as Kashi Jagadguru mutt, Kaaginele Gurupeeta of the Kurubha (Shepherd community), and Rajanahalli Valmiki Gurupeeta of the Valmiki (Bedara) community.

Accused by Dingaleshwar of undermining Lingayat politicians within the BJP and weakening community leaders in other parties with false allegations, Joshi has intensified his efforts. He has visited numerous mutts and Hindu temples in his constituency over the past two days.

To prevent the fragmentation of Lingayat votes due to Dingaleshwar’s challenge, Joshi, who previously secured substantial Lingayat support, has tasked community legislator MR Patil with safeguarding the community’s votes.

He has also urged BJP’s Lingayat legislators from Hubballi, Kalaghatagi, and Navalgund assembly segments to ensure community support.

NH Konareddy, representing Navalgund assembly constituency, said that Joshi appealed to him to preserve the Lingayat votes, which could not be divided due to the seer’s contest.