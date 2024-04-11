Karnataka's rebel BJP leader K Eshwarappa to file nomination from Shivamogga tomorrow

Former Karnataka Deputy CM K Eshwarappa, who rebelled against his own BJP, said that he will be filing nomination from Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat tomorrow. He stressed that there is no question of going back on his decision to contest as an independent candidate. Rebel BJP leader K Eshwarappa to file nomination from Shivamogga tomorrow

Speaking to the news agency PTI, K Eshwarappa said, “I will be filing my nomination papers tomorrow, and my supporters will come along with me to a rally. I was not sure about getting such an overwhelming response during the election campaign, but I realized that people are looking for Hindutva candidates like me.”

He also claimed that he has the support of many Hindutva leaders in Shivamogga area and expressed confidence in winning the election.

Eshwarappa also condemned the reports which said that he is going to take a U turn on his decision. “There is no question of taking back my decision to contest the election. My well-wishers said that I should not give up, and I decided to fight for them. I do not know why some people are spreading fake news about my withdrawal,” he added.

After BJP denied ticket to Eshwarappa’s son K E Kantesh from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat, the senior leader rebelled against the party. Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will contest in Haveri on the BJP ticket.

He held former Chief Minister and BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa and his two sons B Y Raghavendra and B Y Vijayendra responsible for his son not being given a chance to contest. Raghavendra is the BJP candidate from Shivamogga and Vijayendra is the party's state unit president and Shikaripura MLA.

