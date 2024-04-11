 Bengaluru to get 320 AC electric buses by April 2025: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru to get 320 AC electric buses by April 2025: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2024 03:35 PM IST

Currently, BMTC only has non-AC electric buses on various routes of Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) is all set to add new electric air-conditioned buses to its fleet in essential city routes, reported The Hindu. A total of AC electric 320 buses are likely to be operated in Bengaluru starting in March 2025.

KSRTC to run electric buses between Bengaluru and Mysuru: Report

According to the report, BMTC plans to replace the current Vayu Vajra buses with these AC electric buses and has handed the contract to OHM Global Mobility. Speaking to the publication, a BMTC official said, “These electric AC buses will be operated by the OHM itself, and BMTC will pay 65 per kilometre. The prototype bus will arrive in three months and about 320 buses will be delivered by March 2025. This will be a major step for the BMTC in the shift to electric buses.” Currently, BMTC only has non-AC electric buses on various routes of Bengaluru.

The OHM will only deploy drivers and handle charging these buses, but the conductors will be from the BMTC. The department is also planning to bring back the double-decker buses with electric ones.

These AC electric buses will reportedly be operated from Subhash Nagar, Katriguppa, Whitefield, and HSR Layout.

The Karnataka government earlier announced that a total of 1,400 electric buses will be added to BMTC’s fleet in this year. The BMTC is currently operating a total of 390 electric buses are Bengaluru roads.

Bengaluru
Thursday, April 11, 2024
