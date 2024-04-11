BJP leader and three-time MP from the Bangalore Central constituency, PC Mohan on Thursday expressed confidence in winning the Lok Sabha polls for the fourth term from the constituency. BJP MP from Bangalore Central PC Mohan eyes 4th straight win in Lok Sabha polls

The BJP leader held a roadshow and a door-to-door campaign in the constituency to drum up support for the party just ahead of ensuing the general elections.

Applauding the BJP-led government at the Centre, Mohan said, "The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his road show holds significant importance for us. We are determined to secure all 28 seats in Karnataka, with the support of the JDS alliance. Since BJP assumed power in Delhi, the country's economy has experienced robust growth under the visionary leadership of PM Modi."

"Congress has witnessed a decline in credibility, not only in Bangalore but across the nation. We have actively contributed to the development of our constituency through initiatives such as the metro services, housing for the needy, healthcare under Ayushman Bharat, and various other projects," the BJP leader added.

PC Mohan said that he has tirelessly championed Bengaluru's infrastructure development for the past 15 years.

"For the past 15 years, I have tirelessly championed Bengaluru's infrastructure development. From advocating for projects like Metro Rail and Sub Urban Rail to spearheading initiatives such as better amenities at railway stations and highways, electric buses for city, skywalks, flyovers to ease congestion, I have worked to ensure modern and world-class amenities for Bengaluru," he said.

"Over and above, I have been an accessible representation of the people. I have always attended my own phone calls and resolved people's issues. In the process of serving our constituency, I have built a personal bond with our citizens where diverse Segments of people regardless of their political preferences have found me supportive during their times of need," the BJP leader added.

When asked about his future plans for the development of the central Bangalore constituency, if he gets re-elected, Mohan said, "Over the last decade, I have been at the forefront of implementing transformative initiatives for Bengaluru, aligned with PM Modi Ji's vision. I will continue this path, ensuring every programme and initiative of PM Modi and NDA Government reaches the doorsteps of the people in Bengaluru Central constituency, ushering a brighter future."

"My experience of having dealt with people related matters coupled with important policy decisions that impact lives has motivated me to complete work that will transform Central Bengaluru. Over the past 25 Years, I have understood the nuances of development and while Bangalore has really undergone a transformational change, I owe a debt of gratitude to the people which I want to pay through my service," the BJP leader added.

Speaking about the policy changes that he can bring at the center to help governance of apartments at RWA level, Mohan said that he will strive to implement policies facilitating better governance at the RWA level, enhancing urban landscapes and ensuring peace of living.

"PM Modi's initiatives aim to elevate living standards and empower communities. _I will strive to implement policies facilitating better governance at the RWA level, enhancing urban landscapes and ensuring peace of living. Several central government schemes which have been recently launched to ensure day to day issues of our people in terms of basics will have to see ground level implementation. With the people's blessings, I will show through actions the level of detailing that the central leadership of BJP have strategies to benefit people," he said.

When asked about his plan for mass transport in Bengaluru and its suburbs, the BJP leader said, "Expanding on the achievements of initiatives such as the Metro Rail, my goal is to enhance the transportation infrastructure in Bengaluru and its surrounding areas. While prioritizing the rapid expansion of the Metro Rail network, I am proud to that my long-pursued Bengaluru SubUrban Rail project will be operational within the next three years."

"This transformative project will significantly improve daily commuting for hundreds of thousands of residents in and around Bengaluru, ensuring swift and efficient transportation options," he added.

The Congress party has fielded Mansoor Ali Khan from the Bangalore Central constituency which will go to polls in the second phase, this is April 26.

Karnataka will be voting on April 26 and May 7, during the second and third phases of the Lok Sabha polls. In the 2019 General elections, the BJP won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress won one, the Janata Dal (Secular) won one and the one seat was won by an Independent.