American CEO Bret Mueller digs into North Karnataka’s Jolada Rotti meal in Bengaluru, calls it 'wholesome and healthy'

Bret Mueller, the American entrepreneur behind the popular fast-food chain California Burrito, recently found himself enjoying Jolada Rotti meals at a well-known vegetarian restaurant in Bengaluru. A viral video shared by the popular food channel Bengaluru Servd shows Mueller thoroughly enjoying a traditional North Karnataka-style thali at Kamat, tucked in Basavanagudi. Bret Muller, the CEO of California Burrito enjoys Jolada Rotti meals in Bengaluru((Screengrab from Bengaluru Servd video))

Take a look at the video

In the video, Mueller, visibly delighted, praises the variety and freshness of the meal. “I first came here in 2014 on the recommendation of my chartered accountant. I was new to the city back then. The experience stuck with me,” he recalls. Describing the meal, he says, “This plate is full of fresh vegetables, crispy salads, and vibrant flavors. The butter melting over the Jowar rotti is incredible, especially when paired with the eggplant curry.”

For someone who built his business around burritos and bowls, Mueller has developed a soft corner for North Karnataka cuisine. He revealed that he makes a special trip to Basavanagudi two to three times a year just to indulge in the Jolada Rotti meals. “There are several places across Bengaluru serving similar food, but this one hits differently. It’s the best,” he said, adding with a laugh, “After eating a meal like this, hitting the gym is out of the question.”

He also pointed out the generous and refreshing servings of buttermilk that accompany the thali. “We don’t usually get this kind of variety in thalis, especially this many vegetables. It’s healthy, filling, and flavorful,” he noted.

While he enjoys the food, Mueller isn't as thrilled with Bengaluru's notorious traffic. “These days, I prefer taking autos to get around faster,” he said candidly.

Mueller moved to Bengaluru in 2012 at the age of 22 and opened the first California Burrito outlet in the city. Over the years, the Mexican fast-casual brand has grown steadily and now boasts over 100 outlets across India, raking in $23 million in revenue last year, according to a CNBC report.

Like many businesses, California Burrito faced severe setbacks during the pandemic, shutting down 19 of its 37 stores. But the brand made a strong comeback. In 2021, it launched a bold ₹100 menu campaign, promoted by influencers, which proved to be a massive success and drove a surge in footfall. The chain recently celebrated the opening of its 100th store.