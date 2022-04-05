Amid row, Bengaluru top cop rules out random checks of local residents’ phones
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday said that policemen in the city will not search anyone’s phones without the required paperwork.
The statements come following complaints on social media that policemen were conducting random checks where they asked people to give them access to their mobile phones. Several complaints were raised on Twitter and other social media platforms over the last week.
“@BlrCityPolice (Bengaluru city police) strictly prohibits any Policeman from checking the mobile phone of any citizen under any pretext. If there is any such incident, please intimate 112 or inform the Commissioner of Police at 080-22942215,” Pant said in an official tweet.
He added that action would be taken against policemen found violating the order, and the identity of those raising a complaint would be kept confidential. The police commissioner said that in the event of such an incident occurring, citizens can submit the location and time of the incident, the three-digit Hoysala number and the vehicle number.
Several citizens complained of patrolling police stopping them on the pretext of random checks, seizing their phones and checking their messages and contacts. In one case, a social media user had complained that police had gone through the documents and photos on his phone. They also searched keywords like ‘pot’ and ‘ganja’.
“Without obtaining permission, no police official must inspect mobile phones. If such instances are seen happening, bring them to my attention,” Pant said, responding to this complaint.
Similar searches were conducted by Hyderabad police in October 2021. After the police action faced severe opposition, the Hyderabad police had said they had the right to conduct such searches. However, Bengaluru police have decided to discourage such actions from its officers.
Meanwhile, a senior police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that incidents of phone checking were reported since there was a special drive against drug dealers, and phones of those found suspicious were checked. The officer added that with the new orders from the city police chief, the drive has been suspended.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
