Appu Express: Prakash Raj donates ambulance in Puneeth Rajkumar’s memory
- The ambulance, titled Appu Express, was donated to CSI Holdsworth Memorial Hospital through the Prakash Raj Foundation.
Actor-politician Prakash Raj donated an ambulance in memory of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar to a hospital in Musuru on Saturday.
The ambulance, titled Appu Express, was donated to CSI Holdsworth Memorial Hospital through the Prakash Raj Foundation.
The actor took to social media and wrote, “APPU Xpress donated a free ambulance for the needy in memory of our dear #puneethrajkumar .. a #prakashrajfoundation initiative.. the joy of giving back to life ..(Sic)”
“When Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar) died in October last year, I thought an immediate ambulance might have saved him and hence I decided to pay tribute to him by donating an ambulance and naming it after him. He had not just been a fantastic actor, but also a great human being. He was always in the forefront when it comes to the social service, hence we are only taking forward his legacy in the state,” Prakash Raj further said.
He further said that his foundation will soon be donating ambulances to hospitals in all districts of Karnataka. “We are also planning to distribute ambulances to each and every district of Karnataka. Puneeth contributed a lot to my foundation during the pandemic and never did the man endorse his services. All this is nothing but a token of gratitude” added the actor.
Puneeth Rajkumar died of a heart attack in October last year while working out at a gym.
-
JD(U) not to join Union council of ministers: Party after RCP Singh resigned
A day after RCP Singh resigned from the JD(U), Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's party on Sunday made it clear that it will not join the Union council of ministers. Addressing a press conference, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan also said that the exit of RCP Singh from the party was along expected lines since "his body was here but his soul was elsewhere".
-
UP police grieve death of explosive detection dog 'Oli'
The Uttar Pradesh police has lost one of its most loyal workers. After serving the department for more than 10 years, constable 'Oli', a dog that specialised in explosive detection, died here on Saturday. A condolence parade was organised for Oli. Over the last 10 years, Oli was instrumental in apprehending criminals and finding out hidden explosives on multiple occasions. Oli died while on duty on Saturday evening.
-
Raj: Gehlot’s remarks on ‘murders after rapes post death penalty’ draws Oppn ire
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's comments on 'murders after rapes' has sparked a massive controversy, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party stating that the CM “cannot escape from the failures of the government by making absurd statements”. Deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said Gehlot's statement is unfortunate and shameful. From January 2020 to January 2022, 4,091 cases were registered under the POCSO Act in the state, hRathoresaid.
-
Rivers in spate as heavy rains lash many parts of Karnataka
Several rivers are in spate following heavy rains lashing many parts of Karnataka, especially villages located near Tunga and Tungabhadra rivers, officials said. At least one lakh cusecs of water was released from Tungabhadra dam into the Tungabhadra river following heavy downpour in the catchment region and heavy inflow of water in Vijayanagara district. Officials have sounded an alert for the locals in the areas located near the course of the river.
-
Punjab: Rajya Sabha MP meets Sitharaman to discuss state’s fiscal roadblocks
Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the settling of issues pertaining to the goods and services tax on the Gurdwara Sarai, and also steps to help improve the fiscal health of his state. “Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman agreed to consider all the requests, especially the cash credit loan at lower interest rates for the procurement of good grains,” Sahney said after the meeting.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics