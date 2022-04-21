Arvind Kejriwal in Bengaluru: AAP will be a 0% government
- AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Bengaluru on Thursday and attended a convention of farmers to make a pitch for AAP ahead of the assembly polls next year.
AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in Bengaluru on Thursday to give a message of “new age politics” to the people of Karnataka ahead of the assembly polls next year. He also attended a convention of farmers, women, youth and people from various sections of the society, on the invitation of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha chief Kodihalli Chandrashekhar in the city.
According to news agency ANI, at the convention, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “Four lakh students came from private schools to govt schools this year. The people of Delhi prefer government hospitals to private hospitals. Medical treatment for two crore people is free in Delhi. Earlier, there were power cuts for eight hours, now people get electricity supply for 24 hours with zero bills.”
"The Prime Minister made the CBI raid my residence, officials entered my bedroom but they couldn't find anything, eventually, PM gave me the certificate of 'imandaar' (honest) CM. Ours is an honest government, we made it in Delhi, then in Punjab, and now we will form a government in Karnataka," he said.
Reports said Karnataka farmer's leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of the Delhi CM at the Farmers’ convention which was held at the National College grounds from 11 a.m. onwards.
Taking a jibe at the Union government's controversial farmer laws, Kejriwal vouched to stand for farmers, saying that no one can question the power of a common man. “There was a severe shortfall in the dispensaries and hospitals of Delhi, now Delhi is home to some of the biggest hospitals in the country, where all medical care is free of cost.” he said.
“We are not good at politics, we are only good at service and work,” Kejriwal claimed. He also made the 40% commission remark, saying, "The government before the current one was a 20% government, and the government ruling now is a 40% government. But Delhi is a 0% government."
Former police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who joined the AAP recently after his resignation as an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), also attended the convention.
-
Kumaraswamy asks Bommai to call meeting of religious leaders
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to call a meeting of religious leaders of all communities at Vidhana Soudha here, and send out a clear message to the society, amid the recent communal flare-ups in the state. Speaking to reporters here, he said taking their advice, the government has to announce a clear stand, aimed at maintaining communal harmony and peace in the state.
-
BJP govt in K'taka has betrayed SC/STs: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday accused the BJP government in the state of having "betrayed" Dalits and scheduled tribes, by diverting the funds of ₹7,885 crore meant for schedule caste sub plan (SCSP) and tribal sub plan (TSP), for the infrastructure projects. The unused funds should be carried over and spent during the next financial year.
-
Taste of Life: How Carre’s “ice machine” solidifies its presence in Poona
S Rose & Co, Bombay, held a small exhibition somewhere near East Street in Poona. According to “The Times of India”, around eighty distinguished personalities from the city attended the event. The company had brought to Poona an “ice machine” designed and developed by Ferdinand Carre. As per the report appearing in the newspaper, three gentlemen bought the newly introduced ice machines for a price of ₹160 each.
-
Unfair pressure: DU students’ take on offline exams
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on the rise again, and this has further fuelled Delhi University students' existing demand for online open book exams. “I received email from the university which stated, 'Not filling exam form in given time may cost you a year', implying that nothing will change even with surging Covid-19 cases,” says Vishwas Saxena, final-year student of BA (Hons) Economics at Rajdhani College.
-
Covid lockdown in China begins to choke Himachal’s pharma hub
The indefinite lockdown in China's commercial capital of Shanghai to contain the spread of Covid-19 has disrupted the supply of raw material to Himachal Pradesh's pharmaceutical hub in the Baddi-Barotiwala and Nalagarh industrial belt, the biggest pharma hub in Asia leading to the doubling of cost of active pharmaceutical ingredients and packaging material in the past month. Also read: Punjab makes face masks mandatory.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics