AskCPBlr: Bengaluru Police Commissioner fields tough questions from Twitterati

Bengaluru city's police commissioner Kamal Pant was quizzed on the various crime, civic and traffic issues during the #AskCPBlr interaction he held on Twitter on Saturday, which reflected the concerns of the majority citizenry.

The police commisoner “Do you have any feedback for the @BlrCityPolice? I will be LIVE on Twitter TOMORROW (Apr 16) from 11 AM to 12 PM. Share your grievances, ideas, and suggestions with me using the hashtag #AskCPBlr. Let's talk!”

Do you have any feedback for the @BlrCityPolice?



I will be LIVE on Twitter TOMORROW (Apr 16) from 11 AM to 12 PM. Share your grievances, ideas, and suggestions with me using the hashtag #AskCPBlr.Let's talk! pic.twitter.com/JZvtzIHNlD — Kamal Pant, IPS. ?????? ????????, ???????? ???. (@CPBlr) April 15, 2022

Following the announcement, hundreds started to post their pleas and woes to the police chief, with aIn the live session, a user by the name of Mukesh asked, “#AskCPBlr Why the traffic personal seem more busy with fining minor violations like helmet rather than actually managing traffic, Do the police personal have targets to fulfil number of chalaans?”

To this the police chief replied, “Violations like not wearing helmet, driving on wrong side, triple riding etc. may appear to be minor violations, but they do endanger the lives of road users. Therefore, please don't underplay them and criticize the Police for enforcing the same. #AskCPBlr.”

Violations like not wearing helmet, driving on wrong side, triple riding etc. may appear to be minor violations, but they do endanger the lives of road users. Therefore, please don't underplay them and criticize the Police for enforcing the same.#AskCPBlr https://t.co/22KG11MJh5 — Kamal Pant, IPS. ?????? ????????, ???????? ???. (@CPBlr) April 16, 2022

Another Twitterati called Narayan posted, “#AskCPBlr sir, can we have your intervene (sic) in the project of #HilifeGreens Completion date was Dec 2020. Work is halted since 2 yrs Builder demanding more money. Wanting to construct 18 new flats and 11 Row villa which was not in original plan. @Prakash83126647 @prakharjazzwala.”

Directing him to the concerned department, pant wrote, “It would be appropriate to approach the designated authority under RERA established for this particular purpose.”

It would be appropriate to approach the designated authority under RERA established for this particular purpose.#AskCPBlr https://t.co/ZOyvQ7L6NQ — Kamal Pant, IPS. ?????? ????????, ???????? ???. (@CPBlr) April 16, 2022

However, Pant did not respond to all questions during the session, including one in which the tweeple asked, “@CPBlr what happened to ASI Narayana who assaulted and abused a woman. What is the outcome of enquiry? #AskCPBlr”

@CPBlr what happened to ASI Narayana who assaulted and abused a woman. What is the outcome of enquiry? #AskCPBlr — Concerned Citizen (@cvoice5678) April 16, 2022