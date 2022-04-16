#AskCPBlr: Bengaluru Police Commissioner fields tough questions from Twitterati
- Bengaluru city's police commissioner Kamal Pant was quizzed on the various crime, civic and traffic issues during the #AskCPBlr interaction he held on Twitter on Saturday.
The police commisoner “Do you have any feedback for the @BlrCityPolice? I will be LIVE on Twitter TOMORROW (Apr 16) from 11 AM to 12 PM. Share your grievances, ideas, and suggestions with me using the hashtag #AskCPBlr. Let's talk!”
Following the announcement, hundreds started to post their pleas and woes to the police chief, with aIn the live session, a user by the name of Mukesh asked, “#AskCPBlr Why the traffic personal seem more busy with fining minor violations like helmet rather than actually managing traffic, Do the police personal have targets to fulfil number of chalaans?”
To this the police chief replied, “Violations like not wearing helmet, driving on wrong side, triple riding etc. may appear to be minor violations, but they do endanger the lives of road users. Therefore, please don't underplay them and criticize the Police for enforcing the same. #AskCPBlr.”
Another Twitterati called Narayan posted, “#AskCPBlr sir, can we have your intervene (sic) in the project of #HilifeGreens Completion date was Dec 2020. Work is halted since 2 yrs Builder demanding more money. Wanting to construct 18 new flats and 11 Row villa which was not in original plan. @Prakash83126647 @prakharjazzwala.”
Directing him to the concerned department, pant wrote, “It would be appropriate to approach the designated authority under RERA established for this particular purpose.”
However, Pant did not respond to all questions during the session, including one in which the tweeple asked, “@CPBlr what happened to ASI Narayana who assaulted and abused a woman. What is the outcome of enquiry? #AskCPBlr”
-
Startup mantra: Retrofit solutions to beat vehicle emissions
Amidst all the hype around electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles, three entrepreneurs – Irfan Pathan, Rizwan Shaikh and Shantanu Sonaikar – through their clean-tech startup Pi Green Innovations have developed a retrofit solution for existing conventionally-fuelled heavy vehicles, diesel fuelled generator sets and industrial boilers in order to reduce and capture hazardous particulate matter emissions and pollution caused every day.
-
Jayashri Jadhav of Congress wins battle of prestige in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur
The Congress's Jayashri Jadhav on Saturday secured a comfortable victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party in the by-election to the Kolhapur (North) assembly segment. Jayashri Jadhav is the wife of Chandrakant Jadhav, a local entrepreneur who won the seat in the 2019 assembly elections. Jayashri Jadhav secured 54.4% of the votes, defeating Satyajit (Nana) Kadam of the BJP by a margin of over 18,000 votes.
-
Bengaluru to face power cuts on April 16 and 17: Here's a list of areas
Various areas of Bengaluru are scheduled to face power cuts this weekend, on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 17. Below are the areas that will face outages on Saturday, April 16: West Zone: Mudalpalya, Gangondahalli, Chandra Layout, Karidasarahalli, Sunkadakatte, Sannakki Bayalu, Raman College road, Vrushabhavathi Layout, Maruthi Nagara, Bhavaninagar, RR Layout, Kalyani Layout, Medsole Hospital road, Apurva Layout, Harsha Layout, Hospital road and BHEL road are likely to be affected.
-
Namma Metro: Why Tunnel Boring Machine ‘Lavi’ got stuck 200 times
Don't worry, we are talking about the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's Tunnel Boring Machine Lavi had to go through before it could retire. The machine was interrupted 200 times before it could complete a 14-month trip on MG Road, which set back its deadline by two months. Dolerite is soft outside and much harder inside. This occurrence repeated itself 200 times when drilling the 1000-metre stretch.
-
Have Ola & Uber hiked fare charges in Bengaluru?
India's two most used ride-hailing apps Ola and Uber have reportedly raised trip fare charges in various cities across the country, including Bengaluru, amid soaring fuel prices. The head of central operations of Uber India and South Asia was quoted as saying by the Economic Times that, after listening to feedback from their drivers, Uber has understood that the current spike in fuel prices is burning a hole in their drivers' pockets.
