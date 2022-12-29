Auto drivers in Bengaluru protest against Karnataka govt. Here is why

The auto drivers in Bengaluru held a protest against the transport department on Thursday for granting permission to bike taxis and e-bike services in Bengaluru. The drivers from across the city raised slogans against the government and held a rally from KSR Bengaluru station to Freedom Park in the city.

The auto unions in Bengaluru had earlier demanded the government to ban the bike taxi services that use personal two-wheelers with white registration plates. The drivers also complained that the unauthorized bike taxis have daunted their livelihood.

Meanwhile on December 6, the Karnataka government also permitted Bounce and Blu Smart to operate e-bike taxi services in Bengaluru under the Electric Bike Taxi Scheme by issuing them licenses to ensure better last mile connectivity for commuters. The decision of the government led the auto unions in the city to call for a protest on Thursday.

Read | Bengaluru auto unions to launch mobile app Namma Yatri to challenge aggregators: Report

Recently, the Karnataka transport department also framed new auto fares for app-based aggregators like Ola, Uber and Rapido. The government ordered the aggregators to collect 5% of convenience fee on government capped auto fares. An additional 5% fare will be applicable as GST.

In November 2021, the Karnataka government had raised the meter fares of auto drivers in the state. The price was increased to Rs. 30 from Rs. 25 for the first two kilometers and base price per every kilometer was increased to ₹15 rupees from ₹13. The current fixed service charge will be applicable on these auto fares.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON