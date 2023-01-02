B tech student stabbed multiple times by her friend at Bengaluru college, attacker critical after suicide bid: Report

A 19-year-old engineering student was stabbed to death by her friend at a private university in Bengaluru on Monday, police said. The accused stabbed himself afterwards in an attempt to end his life and is now undergoing treatment. Police said they are yet to ascertain the motive or reason behind the murder, reported PTI.

The victim, identified as Laya Smitha, a first-year B. Tech (Bachelor of Technology) student, was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. The accused has been identified as Pavan Kalyan, a BCA (Bachelors in Computer Application) student enrolled at a different university than the victim. Both are said to be from a village in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district, police said.

The incident took place at the premises of a private university in Bengaluru's Yelahanka where the girl was enrolled.

According to some media reports, Pawan, 21, barged into the college on Monday afternoon and attacked the girl student with a knife after she refused his romantic proposal. Later, the accused stabbed himself, sustaining serious injuries.

Hearing the girl scream, other students rushed in and noticed the duo lying in a pool of blood. They informed the college authorities and security staff about the incident.

A purported video of the incident widely shared on social media showed security officials rushing injured Laya Smitha to the hospital.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

