Businessman death: CM Bommai denies his involvement, terms it ‘civil dispute’

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the recent death of Bengaluru-based businessman Pradeep S is a civil dispute and he is not involved in the case. He was responding on matter related to the FIR filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Aravind Limbavali after a complaint was lodged by the businessman's wife Namitha.

“It is some civil dispute, police have seized off the matter & FIR has been done. Police will take further action. He (Aravind Limbavali) has made it clear that I've nothing to do & I wish that he'll come clean,” Bommai told news agency ANI.

The 47-year-old businessman allegedly shot himself on Sunday due to financial trouble. In an alleged suicide note, he named six people, including MLA Limbavali, who forced him to take the extreme decision. The other names were identified as Jayaram Reddy, G Ramesh Reddy, Raghava Bhat, Gopi K and Somaiah K. All six people were booked after the businessman's wife Nimitha filed a complaint, according to ANI.

The former Karnataka minister earlier said that he knew Pradeep, however, denied the accusation levelled against him in the letter. He said the businessman was a part of his social media team earlier and stayed in touch.