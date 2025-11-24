Sale of meat banned in Bengaluru on November 25 on occasion of Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti

All slaughterhouses and meat shops will remain closed on Tuesday in Bengaluru. (HT photo) All slaughterhouses and meat shops will remain closed in Bengaluru on November 25 on the occasion of Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti. The sale of meat and animal slaughter will be banned in Bengaluru on Tuesday, November 25. According to directives issued by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), all slaughterhouses and meat shops will remain closed on Tuesday on the occasion of Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti.

''Within the jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, on Tuesday, dated 25-11-2025, on the occasion of “Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti,” animal slaughter in slaughterhouses and the sale of meat in meat shops across the Greater Bengaluru area have been completely prohibited,'' GBA posted on X.

Across India, the practice of observing meat-free days on significant occasions is common, reflecting the country’s diverse beliefs, customs, and traditions. Such days are often observed as a mark of respect. For example, the birth anniversaries of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Gautama Buddha are marked with vegetarian or dry-day observances.

Also read| Why Dharmendra, Bollywood's most successful actor with more hits than Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, was never called superstar

International Meatless Day

November 25 is globally celebrated as International Meatless Day and International Vegetarian Day in honour of Sadhu TL Vaswani, an Indian educationist, spiritual leader and advocate of vegetarianism.

Born on November 25, 1879, Sadhu Thanwardas Lilaram Vaswani founded the Mira Movement and was instrumental in establishing St. Mira’s School in Hyderabad, Sindh.

Also read| Tejas crash an ‘isolated occurrence': What HAL said after Dubai air show incident

In 1949, he moved to Pune, where his teachings continued to inspire generations. In 2011, the Darshan Museum was inaugurated in Pune to celebrate his life and philosophy.

What is Sadhu Vaswani Mission?

The Sadhu Vaswani Mission continues to promote his vision of compassion, non-violence, and vegetarian living.

Observing meat-free days on his birth anniversary is a way for followers and the public to honour his message of empathy and mindful living.