Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.72 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 22, 2024 25.78 °C Overcast clouds August 23, 2024 25.55 °C Overcast clouds August 24, 2024 24.73 °C Overcast clouds August 25, 2024 22.67 °C Light rain August 26, 2024 21.3 °C Light rain August 27, 2024 25.08 °C Overcast clouds August 28, 2024 25.72 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.16 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.47 °C Light rain Chennai 31.31 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.43 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.0 °C Light rain Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on August 21, 2024, is 28.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.72 °C and 29.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.75 °C and 27.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024

