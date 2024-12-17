Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.75 °C, check weather forecast for December 17, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on December 17, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 17, 2024, is 23.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.75 °C and 25.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.57 °C and 26.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 185.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Bangalore weather update on December 17, 2024
Bangalore weather update on December 17, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 18, 202423.50Overcast clouds
December 19, 202424.70Scattered clouds
December 20, 202425.00Overcast clouds
December 21, 202425.81Broken clouds
December 22, 202426.07Broken clouds
December 23, 202425.82Light rain
December 24, 202424.40Few clouds

Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.14 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.3 °C Few clouds
Chennai24.25 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad21.7 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.2 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.23 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On