Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.92 °C, check weather forecast for December 8, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on December 8, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 8, 2024, is 24.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.92 °C and 26.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, December 9, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.74 °C and 27.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 63.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 9, 2024 25.63 °C Broken clouds
December 10, 2024 25.59 °C Overcast clouds
December 11, 2024 25.18 °C Light rain
December 12, 2024 22.26 °C Light rain
December 13, 2024 20.44 °C Light rain
December 14, 2024 24.03 °C Overcast clouds
December 15, 2024 23.71 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 8, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.85 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 23.52 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 24.1 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 28.13 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 23.82 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 18.66 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Bangalore weather update on December 08, 2024
Bangalore weather update on December 08, 2024

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On