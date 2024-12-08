Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.92 °C, check weather forecast for December 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 9, 2024 25.63 °C Broken clouds December 10, 2024 25.59 °C Overcast clouds December 11, 2024 25.18 °C Light rain December 12, 2024 22.26 °C Light rain December 13, 2024 20.44 °C Light rain December 14, 2024 24.03 °C Overcast clouds December 15, 2024 23.71 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.85 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.52 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.1 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.13 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.82 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.66 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 8, 2024, is 24.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.92 °C and 26.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 9, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.74 °C and 27.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 63.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

