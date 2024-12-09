Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.65 °C, check weather forecast for December 9, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on December 9, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 9, 2024, is 24.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.65 °C and 27.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.48 °C and 26.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 70.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 10, 2024 25.13 °C Overcast clouds
December 11, 2024 25.2 °C Light rain
December 12, 2024 19.43 °C Light rain
December 13, 2024 21.6 °C Light rain
December 14, 2024 24.04 °C Overcast clouds
December 15, 2024 24.42 °C Scattered clouds
December 16, 2024 23.67 °C Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on December 9, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 24.79 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 21.79 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai 28.04 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 24.57 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 25.31 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 22.12 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 18.43 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Bangalore weather update on December 09, 2024
Bangalore weather update on December 09, 2024

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On