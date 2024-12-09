Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.65 °C, check weather forecast for December 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 10, 2024 25.13 °C Overcast clouds December 11, 2024 25.2 °C Light rain December 12, 2024 19.43 °C Light rain December 13, 2024 21.6 °C Light rain December 14, 2024 24.04 °C Overcast clouds December 15, 2024 24.42 °C Scattered clouds December 16, 2024 23.67 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 24.79 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 28.04 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.57 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 22.12 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.43 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 9, 2024, is 24.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.65 °C and 27.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.48 °C and 26.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 70.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

