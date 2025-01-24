Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.77 °C, check weather forecast for January 24, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 24, 2025, is 25.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.77 °C and 27.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.52 °C and 28.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 115.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 25, 2025
|25.26
|Few clouds
|January 26, 2025
|26.68
|Broken clouds
|January 27, 2025
|26.95
|Overcast clouds
|January 28, 2025
|27.64
|Overcast clouds
|January 29, 2025
|26.92
|Overcast clouds
|January 30, 2025
|27.15
|Overcast clouds
|January 31, 2025
|27.02
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on January 24, 2025
