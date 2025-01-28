Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.69 °C, check weather forecast for January 28, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 28, 2025, is 23.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.69 °C and 28.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:18 PM. Bangalore weather update on January 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.29 °C and 29.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 171.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 29, 2025 23.75 Scattered clouds January 30, 2025 26.97 Broken clouds January 31, 2025 26.92 Overcast clouds February 1, 2025 26.51 Light rain February 2, 2025 27.35 Broken clouds February 3, 2025 26.48 Overcast clouds February 4, 2025 28.80 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.39 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 20.25 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.75 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.3 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.28 °C Broken clouds Delhi 18.01 °C Sky is clear



