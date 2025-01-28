Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.69 °C, check weather forecast for January 28, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 28, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 28, 2025, is 23.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.69 °C and 28.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.29 °C and 29.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 171.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 29, 2025
|23.75
|Scattered clouds
|January 30, 2025
|26.97
|Broken clouds
|January 31, 2025
|26.92
|Overcast clouds
|February 1, 2025
|26.51
|Light rain
|February 2, 2025
|27.35
|Broken clouds
|February 3, 2025
|26.48
|Overcast clouds
|February 4, 2025
|28.80
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.