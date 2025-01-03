Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.96 °C, check weather forecast for January 3, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 3, 2025, is 23.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.96 °C and 25.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:05 PM. Bangalore weather update on January 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 4, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.53 °C and 25.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 4, 2025 23.32 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 23.01 Sky is clear January 6, 2025 23.09 Few clouds January 7, 2025 23.54 Broken clouds January 8, 2025 24.98 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 24.89 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 24.12 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Few clouds Kolkata 18.2 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.21 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.46 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.25 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.21 °C Overcast clouds



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.