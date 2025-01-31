Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.97 °C, check weather forecast for January 31, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 31, 2025, is 27.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.97 °C and 30.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:19 PM. Bangalore weather update on January 31, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.99 °C and 29.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 110.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 1, 2025 27.53 Scattered clouds February 2, 2025 26.56 Overcast clouds February 3, 2025 28.10 Broken clouds February 4, 2025 28.85 Broken clouds February 5, 2025 28.92 Broken clouds February 6, 2025 28.40 Overcast clouds February 7, 2025 28.57 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.72 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.89 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.65 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.19 °C Sky is clear



