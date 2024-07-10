Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.63 °C, check weather forecast for July 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 11, 2024 27.24 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 26.14 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 23.6 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 22.63 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 24.55 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 22.29 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 21.45 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.19 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.54 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.94 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.29 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.6 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 33.24 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.16 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on July 10, 2024, is 26.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.63 °C and 28.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.77 °C and 28.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

