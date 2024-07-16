Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.65 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on July 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on July 16, 2024, is 22.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.65 °C and 22.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.2 °C and 26.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 17, 2024
|24.6 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 18, 2024
|23.82 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|23.47 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|24.69 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|25.34 °C
|Light rain
|July 22, 2024
|27.11 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 23, 2024
|26.01 °C
|Overcast clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.79 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.95 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.17 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.41 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.57 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|37.96 °C
|Light rain
