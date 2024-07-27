Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.72 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on July 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on July 27, 2024, is 25.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.72 °C and 27.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.71 °C and 27.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 28, 2024
|25.13 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 29, 2024
|25.93 °C
|Light rain
|July 30, 2024
|23.4 °C
|Light rain
|July 31, 2024
|25.56 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 1, 2024
|26.2 °C
|Light rain
|August 2, 2024
|26.52 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 3, 2024
|26.23 °C
|Overcast clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.13 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|26.68 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.76 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|39.29 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
