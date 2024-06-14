Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.53 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on June 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 14, 2024, is 23.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.53 °C and 27.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.73 °C and 31.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 15, 2024
|27.94 °C
|Few clouds
|June 16, 2024
|28.44 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|28.49 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|27.86 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|28.43 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|27.23 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|26.97 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.09 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.64 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.64 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
