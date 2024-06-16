Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.7 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 17, 2024 27.92 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 27.69 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 27.68 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 27.06 °C Overcast clouds June 21, 2024 27.83 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 26.69 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 22.63 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.46 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.8 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.7 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 43.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 16, 2024, is 26.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.7 °C and 29.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.16 °C and 29.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

