Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 11, 2025, is 28.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.97 °C and 30.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.76 °C and 31.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 82.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 12, 2025
|28.39
|Broken clouds
|March 13, 2025
|29.83
|Light rain
|March 14, 2025
|30.87
|Overcast clouds
|March 15, 2025
|31.61
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|31.80
|Overcast clouds
|March 17, 2025
|31.42
|Overcast clouds
|March 18, 2025
|32.25
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025
