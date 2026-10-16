Centre seeks Punjab govt report on activist Jhota’s murder, measures to prevent drug trafficking

The Centre has sought a report from the Punjab government on the killing of anti-drug activist Parwinder Singh, alias Jhota, and the steps taken to strengthen the state's anti-narcotics operations. Farmers protesting during the Punjab Bandh called over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. (HT_PRINT)

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the state government to submit a detailed account of the October 13 killing in Mansa, PTI reported. It has also sought details of measures taken to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse.

The MHA has called for the implementation of key measures to support the national goal of a drug-free India. These include setting up a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), conducting financial investigations in drug-related cases and strengthening prosecution under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.