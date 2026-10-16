Centre seeks Punjab govt report on activist Jhota’s murder, measures to prevent drug trafficking
The MHA has called for the implementation of key measures to support the national goal of a drug-free India.
The Centre has sought a report from the Punjab government on the killing of anti-drug activist Parwinder Singh, alias Jhota, and the steps taken to strengthen the state's anti-narcotics operations.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the state government to submit a detailed account of the October 13 killing in Mansa, PTI reported. It has also sought details of measures taken to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse.
The MHA has called for the implementation of key measures to support the national goal of a drug-free India. These include setting up a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), conducting financial investigations in drug-related cases and strengthening prosecution under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Deep Dive
The ministry has also stressed the need for better coordination through the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) mechanism. Other priorities include designating special NDPS courts, appointing nodal officers and taking action against transnational drug networks.
How Parwinder Singh (Jhota) died
Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight in Mansa on October 13 during a confrontation at a medical store over the alleged sale of addictive substances. He had been campaigning against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of habit-forming medicines at chemist shops.
Jhota was known for confronting suspected sellers and recording videos of such encounters for social media, according to reports.
On the day of the incident, he and his associates allegedly confronted a medical store owner over the sale of addictive drugs. The confrontation reportedly turned violent, with the shop owner allegedly opening fire. Jhota was killed, while others were injured.
Protests, demand for CBI probe
The killing triggered protests in Mansa and other parts of Punjab. Jhota's family refused to cremate his body and demanded action against those responsible. His supporters and several farmer organisations also called for a statewide bandh on October 16.
Opposition parties and farmer groups backed demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.
Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the state's law-and-order situation and its handling of the drug menace.
Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon demanded a CBI probe into Jhota's killing, while Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia called for the dissolution of the state government and the imposition of President's Rule.
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