Vijay Deverakonda says Ranabaali will be one of the best films of Telugu cinema this year, calls it one such film which will always have an impact
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna star in the historical drama Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan.
Ranabaali has released in theatres today after much anticipation from fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The two actors reunited on screen after many years, and Ranabaali marked the first film together for the couple after their marriage. However, Ranabaali received mixed reviews upon release. The cast and crew still did a success meet of the film on Friday evening, where Vijay Deverakonda declared that this will be one of the best in Telugu cinema in 2026. (Also read: Ranabaali movie review: Faction film genre meets colonial trauma in Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna film)
What Vijay said
Vijay stood on stage and thanked everyone for supporting the film and giving it so much love. He added, “Yesterday when I saw the film, I felt this will be one of the best films of Telugu cinema this year. I am so proud of this film as I have said earlier ahead of the release. If I have speak about my filmography, this is my 14th film… and I believe that Ranabaali will be one such film which will be important even when I do 25-30 films… that film and that performance that will leave an impact. This is one such film, I knew it yesterday.”
Vijay also remarked that his mother had to be consoled while watching Ranabaali, saying, “I watched the film thrice: twice during editing and once yesterday, when I saw the final cut with CGI and music. But when I watched the scenes yesterday, I was choking up, and my mom broke down sobbing as she sat behind me. I kept telling her, mummy, this is just a movie. But she kept sobbing loudly…we don’t usually cry like that in public. I had to ask Rushi to go sit with her for a while.”
Reviews disabled
Deep Dive
Meanwhile, a Bengaluru court granted an ex parte interim relief against defamatory and false content about Ranabaali across social media platforms on Friday, right before its release. The reviews and ratings on BookMyShow have since been disabled for the film.
LiveLaw reported that on Friday, a Bengaluru court granted an ex parte interim relief against defamatory and false content about Ranabaali on social media. The order restrained X Corp, YouTube, Google India, BookMyShow, IMDb, Facebook India, Meta platforms and unidentified John Doe defendants from hosting or circulating such content. The platforms were asked not to spread or host content allegedly defamatory or false about the film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.