Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.36 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 26, 2025, is 30.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.36 °C and 32.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Bangalore weather update on March 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.96 °C and 34.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.36 °C and 32.9 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 82.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 27, 2025 30.55 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 30.32 Light rain March 29, 2025 32.25 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 32.85 Few clouds March 31, 2025 32.53 Few clouds April 1, 2025 32.35 Few clouds April 2, 2025 30.68 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 34.62 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.98 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.55 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 34.88 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.64 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.58 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



