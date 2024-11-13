Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.26 °C, check weather forecast for November 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 14, 2024 25.4 °C Moderate rain November 15, 2024 25.79 °C Moderate rain November 16, 2024 25.5 °C Light rain November 17, 2024 25.32 °C Overcast clouds November 18, 2024 24.8 °C Scattered clouds November 19, 2024 24.26 °C Few clouds November 20, 2024 24.36 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.67 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.23 °C Sky is clear Chennai 24.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.21 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.35 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 31.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 13, 2024, is 26.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.26 °C and 26.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.11 °C and 26.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

