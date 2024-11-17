Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.12 °C, check weather forecast for November 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 18, 2024 22.37 °C Light rain November 19, 2024 24.73 °C Broken clouds November 20, 2024 24.44 °C Overcast clouds November 21, 2024 24.85 °C Scattered clouds November 22, 2024 25.43 °C Scattered clouds November 23, 2024 25.7 °C Broken clouds November 24, 2024 24.11 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.67 °C Few clouds Kolkata 24.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.84 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 24.9 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.81 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 30.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.78 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 17, 2024, is 24.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.12 °C and 26.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 18, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 °C and 22.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 43.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

