Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.22 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 29, 2024 23.91 °C Light rain November 30, 2024 19.96 °C Light rain December 1, 2024 25.83 °C Light rain December 2, 2024 21.91 °C Light rain December 3, 2024 24.44 °C Light rain December 4, 2024 25.39 °C Light rain December 5, 2024 25.16 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.84 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.35 °C Broken clouds Chennai 23.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.3 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.4 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 26.81 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 28, 2024, is 22.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.22 °C and 25.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 29, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.06 °C and 24.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 210.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

