Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.96 °C, check weather forecast for October 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 12, 2024 25.37 °C Moderate rain October 13, 2024 25.2 °C Light rain October 14, 2024 21.33 °C Light rain October 15, 2024 19.62 °C Moderate rain October 16, 2024 24.21 °C Moderate rain October 17, 2024 20.8 °C Moderate rain October 18, 2024 20.4 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.74 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.19 °C Light rain Chennai 29.37 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.65 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 25.46 °C Light rain Delhi 31.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 11, 2024, is 25.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.96 °C and 26.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.83 °C and 26.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 92.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 11, 2024

