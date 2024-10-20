Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.28 °C, check weather forecast for October 20, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on October 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 20, 2024, is 24.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.28 °C and 25.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 21, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.19 °C and 26.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 68.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 21, 2024
|24.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 22, 2024
|21.88 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|October 23, 2024
|26.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 24, 2024
|25.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 25, 2024
|26.0 °C
|Light rain
|October 26, 2024
|25.58 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 27, 2024
|26.15 °C
|Sky is clear
