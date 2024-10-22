Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.24 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on October 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 22, 2024, is 25.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.24 °C and 27.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.57 °C and 27.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 158.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 22, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 23, 2024
|27.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 24, 2024
|21.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 25, 2024
|26.22 °C
|Light rain
|October 26, 2024
|25.75 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 27, 2024
|26.32 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 28, 2024
|26.08 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 29, 2024
|27.06 °C
|Sky is clear
