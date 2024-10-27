Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.67 °C, check weather forecast for October 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 28, 2024 26.2 °C Broken clouds October 29, 2024 26.02 °C Scattered clouds October 30, 2024 27.04 °C Few clouds October 31, 2024 27.4 °C Broken clouds November 1, 2024 27.43 °C Light rain November 2, 2024 27.85 °C Light rain November 3, 2024 26.66 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.74 °C Few clouds Kolkata 29.25 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.54 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.29 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 32.17 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 30.77 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 27, 2024, is 24.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.67 °C and 26.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 28, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.66 °C and 26.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 93.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 27, 2024

