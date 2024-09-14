Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.59 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 15, 2024 26.63 °C Light rain September 16, 2024 27.49 °C Scattered clouds September 17, 2024 27.19 °C Sky is clear September 18, 2024 27.56 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 27.74 °C Scattered clouds September 20, 2024 27.85 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 27.28 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.44 °C Light rain Kolkata 25.59 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.51 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.33 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 29.88 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on September 14, 2024, is 26.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.59 °C and 28.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.15 °C and 28.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 10.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

