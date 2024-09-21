Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.79 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 22, 2024 27.26 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 26.6 °C Moderate rain September 24, 2024 24.43 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 23.81 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 26.26 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 25.56 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 27.02 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 33.06 °C Light rain Chennai 32.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.98 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.38 °C Light rain Delhi 33.57 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on September 21, 2024, is 26.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.79 °C and 29.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.23 °C and 29.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.