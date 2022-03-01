Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / BBMP bans meat sale across Bengaluru on Maha Shivratri
BBMP bans meat sale across Bengaluru on Maha Shivratri

Slaughterhouses and meat shops across the city to be shut on Tuesday 
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered a complete ban on meat sale across Bengaluru on the occasion of Maha Shivratri (FILE)(Sanjeev Verma/HT File)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 11:54 AM IST
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered a complete ban on meat sale across Bengaluru on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's animal advisory division had issued a circular to this effect on February 22.

The circular also extends to ban of animal slaughter. This has been a frequent practice of the municipal authority for last one year. Previously the sale of meat was banned on Ganesha Chaturthi and Martyrs Day.

The news has not gone down too well with the netizens who question the ‘partisan behaviour’ of the local administration. She said, “Why r u policing what people eat, banning meat sale, on Shivaratri? Do you know Shiva was hunter himself? Use the same argument, make all vegetarians eat meat on festivals of other communities also! Why so partisan?!”

Another angry Twitter user asked, why are we moving like this country only has Hindus.

