BBMP bans sale and slaughter of meat on Sarvodaya Day in Bengaluru

Updated on Jan 28, 2023 01:26 PM IST

he meat ban applies to all locations in Bengaluru which come under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) limits.

BBMP bans sale and slaughter of meat on Sarvodaya Day in Bengaluru (Pic for representation)(Pramod Thakur/ HT Photo)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru’s civic body issued a ban on the slaughter and sale of meat as part of Sarvodaya Day (Martyr's Day) on January 30 which is marked as a death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The meat ban applies to all locations in Bengaluru which come under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) limits.

The order issued by the BBMP read, “On the occasion of ‘Sarvodaya Day’ on Monday: 30-01-2023, slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in shops under the jurisdiction of Bangalore Municipal Corporation is completely prohibited.”

This is the second such order in January as BBMP also banned the slaughter and sale of meat within the radius of 10 kilometers from Yelahanka’s air station between January 30 and February 20. The ban is issued ahead of the Aero India air show which is scheduled between February 13 and 17.

“It is intimated that, Aero India-2023 show is scheduled to be held at Air force station Yelahanka from February 13 to February 17. On account of this, it is to the notice of general public and proprietors of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants for closure of all meat, chicken, fish shops and prohibition on serving and sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km radius of Airforce station Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20,” read the previous order.

