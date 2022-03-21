Bengaluru: 15-year-old student dies in tragic accident involving BBMP lorry
A school student died after being hit by a BBMP trash lorry at a fatal accident near a flyover in Bengaluru. The tragic incident occurred after a day when heavy rains had lashed Bengaluru and caused waterlogging under several flyovers.
The BBMP lorry was heading towards the airport at Hebbal at a time when schoolchildren were crossing the street. The incident occurred when a bike rider slowed down along with a car which lost control. This led the lorry to hit the car. Subsequently, the car collided with the bike which hit passing schoolchildren.
15-year-old Akshaya B, a student of Class 9th at St Mary’s School, passed away en route to the hospital. Four other people sustained injuries in the crash and were taken to a local hospital. Water puddles under the underpass have made the lives of people difficult. The Bengaluru Police had asked the BBMP to clear the water, but the request was allegedly neglected.
The driver of the BBMP trash lorry has been taken into custody by RT Nagar traffic police
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics