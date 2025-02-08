Menu Explore
Bengaluru Aero India 2025: Traffic curbs, key route changes for airport travelers and free bus services planned

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Feb 08, 2025 08:47 AM IST

Commuters heading to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) are advised to avoid Ballari Road during this period and opt for alternative routes.

With the Aero India 2025 air show set to take place from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Base, Bengaluru’s traffic police have issued a traffic advisory to manage congestion.

Commuters from Mysuru Road and North Bengaluru are advised to use BEL Circle.(PTI)
Travelers heading to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) are advised to avoid Ballari Road during this period and opt for alternative routes.

Commuters from Mysuru Road and North Bengaluru are advised to use BEL Circle, proceed via MS Palya, Munikrishna Junction, reach Rajanakunte, and join MVT Cross on Ballari Road to access the airport. Those traveling from East Bengaluru should take the route through KR Puram, Hennur Cross, Kothanur, Bagalur, and proceed to the airport through the South West gate at Begur.

Traffic regulations

To ensure smooth traffic flow, the police have restricted the movement of private buses and goods vehicles between Mehkri Circle and MVT Cross on Ballari Road throughout the event. Additionally, Bagalur Main Road, Reva College Road, and Nitte Meenakshi College Road will be converted into one-way routes.

Public transport and shuttle services

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been requested to increase bus frequency on affected routes. More than 500 additional buses have been arranged by the Air Force to support transportation needs.

For visitors attending the air show on the last two days, QR codes on passes must be scanned at the entrance for verification. Private vehicles will be directed to park at Gandhi Krishi Vidya Kendra (GKVK), with shuttle services operating between GKVK and the Air Display Viewing Area (ADVA).

BMTC will operate free bus services from designated pickup points including Hebbal, Kempegowda Bus Station, Shivajinagar, Banashankari BDA Complex, Koramangala, Vijayanagar TTMC, Kengeri, Orion Mall Rajajinagar, Infosys Campus, Electronics City, and ITPL. Attendees must select a boarding point while booking their tickets, as these buses are reserved for ticket holders only.

Authorities urge commuters to plan their travel in advance to minimize delays and ensure a smooth experience during Aero India 2025.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s second airport: Nelamangala and Kanakapura road emerge as top choices)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
